Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.43.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $145.24 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $173.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $90,216,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $37,395,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

