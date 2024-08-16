Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Nutrien stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

