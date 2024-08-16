Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

NXP opened at $14.75 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

