NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Terrence Glarner Sells 344 Shares

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $27,076.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $94,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terrence Glarner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Terrence Glarner sold 200 shares of NVE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $15,150.00.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.16. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 60.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. NVE’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in NVE by 27.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVE by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

