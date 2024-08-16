Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Stephen Daintith Purchases 46 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($192.65).

On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Daintith purchased 39 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($189.22).

On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Daintith acquired 42 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($191.45).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 405.08. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 1.86. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 278.17 ($3.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 902.40 ($11.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.77) to GBX 260 ($3.32) in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.75) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

