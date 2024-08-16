Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.