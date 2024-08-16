ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Down to $26.33

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $25.48. ODP shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 28,286 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ODP shares. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ODP Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $985.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert acquired 3,875 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ODP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,273,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ODP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

