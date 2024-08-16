Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $257,195.90 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Tuesday, July 16th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80.

Okta Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $95.51 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Okta by 639.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 61,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.