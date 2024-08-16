Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omeros

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of OMER opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Omeros by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.