Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Up 9.3%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.55 ($0.17). 162,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 91,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.40 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.85 million, a PE ratio of -451.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

