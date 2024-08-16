One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,149,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,804.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.06 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $61,000. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

