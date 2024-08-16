Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.
Opsens Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
