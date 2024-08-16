Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Purchases $14,600.00 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 567,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,108.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBIO opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. Analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBIO shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Further Reading

