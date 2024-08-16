ORG Partners LLC Acquires 498 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1,992.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

