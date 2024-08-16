ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average is $173.99. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

