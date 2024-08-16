ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,249 KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KVLE opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

