ORG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 987.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. M&G Plc raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 52.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,537,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after acquiring an additional 874,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,775.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

