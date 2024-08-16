ORG Partners LLC Buys 376 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 37,600.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $175.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

