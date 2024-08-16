ORG Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 125,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

YYY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

