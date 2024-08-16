ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 480 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.