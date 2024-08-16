ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,537 Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Polen Capital International Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

PCIG opened at $9.79 on Friday. Polen Capital International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The Polen Capital International Growth (PCIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap growth companies issued by countries outside the US. The fund targets firms deemed to have a sustainable competitive advantage.

