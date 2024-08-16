ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 252.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter worth $900,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $527,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,181,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

