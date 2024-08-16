ORG Partners LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after buying an additional 310,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

