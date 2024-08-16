ORG Partners LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

KNOP opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently -13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

