ORG Partners LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8,092.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

