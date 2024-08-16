ORG Partners LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1,652.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $93,340,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 132,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

