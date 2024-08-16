ORG Partners LLC Invests $59,000 in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 410.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 17.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.56.

ICON Public Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $321.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.34. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

