ORG Partners LLC Invests $71,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

