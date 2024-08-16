ORG Partners LLC Invests $78,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $245.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

