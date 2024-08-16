ORG Partners LLC Invests $81,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in News by 125.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in News by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.