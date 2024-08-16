ORG Partners LLC Invests $83,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of LCID opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

