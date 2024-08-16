ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,426,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,221.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 246,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 227,860 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $9,192,000. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 209,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,239.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 190,736 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

