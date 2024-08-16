ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $188,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.