ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIPX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 187,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

