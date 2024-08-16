ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

