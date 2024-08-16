ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 36.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR opened at $229.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.87. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,855 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

