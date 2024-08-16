ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.