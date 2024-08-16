ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,496 iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,283,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,774.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,098,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMLF opened at $63.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.