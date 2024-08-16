ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

