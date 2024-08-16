ORG Partners LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 798 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after buying an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,106,000 after acquiring an additional 672,503 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

