ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 8,610.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,239,000 after acquiring an additional 165,055 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $284.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.11. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

