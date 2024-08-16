ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after purchasing an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,247,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 744,471 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

