ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.3 %

IR stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.