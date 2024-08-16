ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,689,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,295,000 after buying an additional 15,620,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,585,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,962,000 after buying an additional 2,957,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,327,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,357,000 after buying an additional 1,485,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,710,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,457 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,073,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:USHY opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

