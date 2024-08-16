ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

