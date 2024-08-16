OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) versus Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Head to Head Analysis

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. OUTFRONT Media pays out -45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTFRONT Media -23.38% -72.77% -7.71% Invesco Mortgage Capital -2.96% 62.02% 5.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTFRONT Media $1.84 billion 1.42 -$430.40 million ($2.66) -5.94 Invesco Mortgage Capital -$6.02 million -70.61 -$15.86 million ($0.70) -12.44

Invesco Mortgage Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OUTFRONT Media. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OUTFRONT Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OUTFRONT Media and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTFRONT Media 0 3 1 0 2.25 Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of OUTFRONT Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats OUTFRONT Media on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

