Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 247.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

