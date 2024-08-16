Pachira Investments Inc. Has $977,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,108 shares of company stock worth $17,365,854. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

