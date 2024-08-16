Parsons (PSN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Parsons (NYSE: PSN) recently:

8/1/2024 – Parsons had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Parsons had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Parsons had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Parsons had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

6/25/2024 – Parsons had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE PSN opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 517.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.