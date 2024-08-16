Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $253,196,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $125,686,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 145.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 268,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,472,000 after acquiring an additional 159,435 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $21,856,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 31.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 618,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,102,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $303,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,978,858 shares in the company, valued at $463,599,670.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $303,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,978,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,599,670.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,093 shares of company stock worth $12,016,869. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

